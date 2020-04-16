Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 16- with Jessie Mueller, Eric William Morris and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 16, 2020.

10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August." Tune in as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

11:30am- Gina Murray performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. Watch here!

1:00pm- Nik Walker leads Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- Irish Rep hosts Meet the Makers. Irish literary scholar James Pethica (Professor of Theater and English, Williams College), actor Úna Clancy (Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory), and director Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol) discuss the history and impact of Lady Gregory and the creation of recent Irish Rep production Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory. Watch here!

1:30pm- Summer Strallen performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

2:00pm- National Theatre at Home continues with Treasure Island. It will be available on demand until April 23. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Variety Thursday. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home hosts Freestyle Storytelling Workshop with Myxolydia Tyler. Watch here!

2:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues today with the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and guest musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra explore the master composer's connection to the world around him despite his own personal challenges. Check it out here!

3:00pm- Ben Cameron will countdown his favorite social distance duets on Ben's Ten. Watch here!

3:00pm- Sasha Hutchings leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Eric William Morris, Alyse Alan Louis, Alexis Floyd, Zina Ellis. Watch here!

4:00pm- La MaMa Kids Online: The Missing Matzoh. Oy Vey! Passover is here but the Afikomen is missing! Join detective Mystery Max as he searches for clues to find whodunit. The audience will sing songs and call out to help Max find the missing matzo and solve the case. Themes include making friends, saying sorry, and the scientific method. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with The Jonathan Larson Project. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Le Comte Ory

(starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, and Juan Diego Flórez, conducted by Maurizio Benini). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with Jessie Mueller! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

