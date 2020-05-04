Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 4- the Pulitzer Prizes and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 4, 2020.

What can you watch today?

12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!

1:30pm- John Owen-Jones performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Marguerite Derricks!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with a City of Angels reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues with Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse as she uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families. Watch here!

3:00pm- New York Theatre Workshop hosts MASTERCLASS: CABARET WORKSHOP: How To Grab Your Audience Without Even Touching Them with performer Dito van Reigersberg (co-founder of Pig Iron Theater Company) and Dito's alter-ego Martha Graham Cracker (Joe's Pub, Lashed but not Leashed album). Watch here!

3:00pm- The 2020 Pulitzer Prizes are announced. Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Josh Piterman, Michael A Green, Lalo Medina, Karli Dinardo, Sheridan Mouwad. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with 54/54/54. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- Red Bull Theater LIVE presents The Witch of Edmonton. Watch here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro (starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Sir Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of Hollywood! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home- Frankenstein

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Atkinson sings from her living room!

The Full Monty stars & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with In the Heights!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Ben counts down his favorite Sondheim!

Ridge chats with Paige!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You