Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 23- With Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti & More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 23, 2020.

What can you watch today?

1:00pm- Annette Tanner will host Broadway Dreams' #DreamingTogether with special guests Ashley Park, Rob McClure, Jenn Colella and more. Watch from their Facebook page!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo and Laura Benanti. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's presents Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla-Love Duets Lunchtime Concert, followed by a Q&A with online audience members. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

6:00pm- Company stars Rashidra Scott and Greg Hildreth will broadcast live on Instagram as part of Company's 'Being A-Live' series!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tristan und Isolde (starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Simon Rattle). Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Broadway favorite Brian Stokes Mitchell. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Alexander & Company Cast visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Peters!

Jackson sings from the vault!

Broadway unites with Rosie!





