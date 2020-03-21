BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault with Cheyenne Jackson

Click Here for More Articles on Songs from the Vault

The Broadway shutdown has only just begun and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2004, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Cheyenne Jackson sings "Joey, Joey, Joey" from The Most Happy Fella.

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!





