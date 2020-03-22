Broadway Rewind: Watch a Vintage Interview with Bernadette Peters from 1997!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

"Throughout my career," says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, "I have had the opportunity to do in-depth interviews with some of the greatest artists working on stage, screen and television. One of my favorite interviews, is also one of the rarest, which is a two part sit down with three-time Tony Award recipient, Bernadette Peters. She has done many interviews, but I have never seen another interview with her at this length, that delved so deeply into her illustrious career, which began at the age of five. I conducted this interview on Dec. 1, 1997 and we follow her career highlights from the Horn and Hardart show through the one-night-only Into the Woods reunion. I really hope you enjoy this very special Broadway Rewind."

Over a career spanning five decades, Peters has starred in musical theatre, television and film, performed in solo concerts and released recordings. She is a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, having received seven nominations for Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine nominations for Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Four of the Broadway cast albums on which she has starred have won Grammy Awards. Regarded by many as the foremost interpreter of the works of Stephen Sondheim, Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals Mack and Mabel, Sunday in the Park with George, Song and Dance, Into the Woods, The Goodbye Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, Follies and Hello, Dolly!.





