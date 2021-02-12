Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, February 12- with Laura Osnes, Paolo Montalbán and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 12, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Paolo Montalbán! click here

11:00 AM

Inspector Pulse @ Home: Just a Second! - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Inspector Pulse examines the whole tone scale & figures writes music using only that scale! AND he finds out that familiar tunes change completely when using only whole tones! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Laura Osnes. click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Music Forums present Mario Diaz-Moresco, Baritone, with Dr. Spencer Myer - Mario Diaz-Moresco, Baritone, with Dr. Spencer Myer are described as "i??awless" by Opera News. They're fast becoming one of the most visible interpreters on the Recital and New Music stage. Mr. Diaz-Moresco regularly performs with Steinway Artist Dr. Spencer Myer on California's ""InConcert Sierra"" series, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Series in Chicago, the Rocky River Chamber Music Society of Ohio, the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck and the Brooklyn Art Song Society. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

5:30 PM

Open Mic, On Love - Open Mic, On Love is inspired the various types of love explored in the LiveLab, including family love, community love, friendship love, and self-love. Participants are invited to share with the digital audience spoken-words, songs, monologues, or poetry that echo how they have been moved or affected by love. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Fleur Barron, mezzo & Julius Drake, piano w/ Thapelo Masita, cello - Lauded as a "charismatic star" by the Boston Globe, Fleur Barron makes her PCMS debut with a pianist near and dear to the Society in Julius Drake. The British-Singaporean mezzo has put together an evening of songs that speak to her and her heritage in a very personal way and that concludes with a special guest artist collaboration. Cellist Thapelo Masita is completing his studies at Juilliard and appears as part of MOMENTUM: Our Future, Now, an initiative driven by leading International Artists supporting younger professional colleagues in the first substantial phase of their career. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. On Dreams, Homeland and Childhood Berg/Brahms: Six Lieder [Sel.] Mussorgsky: The Nursery C. Yi: Bright Moonlight Ives: My Native Land Ives: Like a Sick Eagle Chinese folksong: Northeast Lullaby F. Man: Lullaby for Mezzo, Cello, & Piano Borodin: Three Songs for Voice, Cello, & Piano click here

7:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

BFRJ Revival - BFRJ Revival was created to provide amplification to Black artists and to serve as a community celebration of the artistic contributions of Black artists from the past and present. BFRJ will be amplifying, educating, and celebrating throughout the month of February and "BFRJ Revival" hopes to provide a release at the end of each week to remind the community that we are not a trend and that BIPOC-produced art is vital to the transformation of the theatre industry. click here

From Broadway, With Love - Call your sweeties and best pals, invite over your crush, or squish the family together on the couch, for this brand-new Valentine's Day concert event streamed from the NorShor Theatre stage! Filled with songs about romantic love, bittersweet love, sibling love, and hopeful love, From Broadway, With Love celebrates amour in its many forms (and many moods). Directed by Phillip Fazio Musical Direction by Andy Kust Featuring the talents of Amber Burns, Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Ole Dack, Vicki Fingalson, Monique & Cole Forcier (Acoustic Attention), Brandon A. Jackson, Diona Johnson, Rylee Kuberra, Andy Kust, Sarah Lawrence, Jeff Madison, Cal Metts, Shad Olsen, Jessie Olson, Andy Roemhildt, Christina Stroup, Sara Marie Sorenson, Tiff Willie & Q Wright. This concert event features an array of community artists, near and far, who want to say 'thank you' and share our mutual appreciation for our supportive audiences in this love letter of a show. We will be streaming this event for *FREE* on both our YouTube and Facebook channels. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019. click here

Hotel Good Luck - The Cherry presents the English-language and U.S. Premiere of "Hotel Good Luck," a play with music by celebrated Mexican playwright, Alejandro Ricaño, translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Samuel Buggeln. The play will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater! "Hotel Good Luck" tells the moving and dizzying story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who is confronted with an upsetting event which plunges him into a rabbit hole of parallel universes in an attempt to regain what he has lost. San Diego Red said of the Spanish-language production, "Hotel Good Luck Lives Up to The Name And Triumphs!" This livestreamed production, which will integrate live music, is the second international play in The Cherry's season, following the success of "A Day," which Thinking Theater NYC called "both technically impressive and dramatically effective" and the New York Times called "slick" and "appealing!" Get tickets at bit.ly/HotelGoodLuckTix click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Sin Eaters (Preview) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest, Lea DeLaria - Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (premiering 12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy." Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. click here

Stars in the House - Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon benefitting Cancer Support Community a?? click here

A Touch of the Poet - In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Sara falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The cast of A Touch of the Poet includes Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O'Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O'Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby. click here

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Live Viewing Party - Viewers can follow along with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram, Cinderella Twitter and Instagram, and Entertainment Weekly Twitter for trivia and fun facts throughout the event, as well as a chance to win some great prizes. Viewers are encouraged to use #Cinderella1997 on social media to join the watch party! click here

9:00 PM

John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine - It's all about love in John Lloyd Young's next concert from The Space in Las Vegas. In John Lloyd Young's VEGAS VALENTINE, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You, Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more love songs and fan favorites. Afterward, stick around to join JLY for a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, JLY will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time. John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama. Tommy Faragher (Music Direction). From producing the #1 Billboard hit "Teenage Dream" for the acclaimed TV show "Glee," to producing and writing for such artists as Al Green, The O'Jays and Celine Dion, Grammy nominated Faragher has over four decades of experience in the music industry as one of the most prominent producers, composers, songwriters and arrangers within international entertainment. Faragher has been working with John Lloyd Young as his musical director, producer/co-writer since 2012, producing John's album of Soul Classics "My Turn" and playing piano and directing live shows at The Cafe Carlyle, The Kennedy Center and venues all across the country. click here

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here