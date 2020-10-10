Virtual Theatre This Weekend: October 10-11- with Beth Leavel, Jessica Vosk, and More!

Find out what's streaming this weekend!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, October 10-11, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, October 10

11:00 AM

Shivers - Magali Mougel and Johanny Bert, the team behind the acclaimed play She No Princess, He No Hero, reunite to bring Shivers to U.S. audiences. This digital adaptation of their play Frissons, which premiered to wide praise this past January in France, has been animated and translated to English and will be available for free for young American audiences. Charlotte Melly's creative process is on display as the camera captures her drawing beautiful illustrations in concert with they narrative. This allows Bert to combine storytelling and soundscape to follow a young boy as he struggles to welcome his younger brother into his life. Anis is about to become an older brother and worries about sharing his room, his toys, and his parents' love with his new sibling. Shivers plunges young spectators into Anis's world, as he anxiously meets his adoptive brother to forming a friendship through mutual discoveries and overcoming fears of one and other. click here

12:00 PM

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary Herb Alpert IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Anna Netrebko in Vienna. No artist has provided more can't-miss moments in recent Met memory, and megastar soprano Anna Netrebko promises to add another one with this live performance from Vienna. click here

2:00 PM

NYC Ballet: 1st Family Matinee - NYCB's first Digital Fall Family Matinee features Balanchine's Tarantella & Scherzo à la Russe, plus the Allegro from Western Symphony. Tune in for free! click here

4:30 PM

The Reunion - The Reunion brings together seven of the UK's top vocal powerhouses for an epic evening of empowering pop music in a unique, intimate venue. Performing together for the first time since their reign as the original West End queens of the musical SIX, these women are close friends on stage and off, and have been eager to perform together again. Expect solos with insane vocal stylings, banging group tunes, and some exciting surprises for fans that have seen them on stage before. The Reunion stars Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell, and Natalie Paris. Each has an Olivier Award nomination, prestigious theatrical and concert credits, and have been featured on studio recordings, cast albums and concert livestreams spanning both musical theatre and pop. click here

5:30 PM

This Green Plot: A Virtual Picnic Benefit- Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival - This Green Plot: A Virtual Picnic Benefit will be streamed from the site of HVSF's recently announced future home in Philipstown, NY, and will include the announcement of the upcoming 2021 season. The stream is free to access by registering at https://hvshakespeare.org/support/picnic-benefit/. Anyone who registers and tunes in will be entered into a raffle to win 2 front-row center seats to the show of their choice for the 2021 season. The gala will feature special guests and musical performances from HVSF favorites including Kayla Coleman (Into the Woods), Liam Forde (Into the Woods), Mingo Long (The Music Man at Goodspeed), Kurt Rhoads (Cymbeline), Leenya Rideout (Into the Woods), Britney Simpson (Into the Woods), Emily Walton (Come From Away on Broadway), and Nance Williamson (Pride and Prejudice). The musical performances will be directed by Jenn Thompson (Into the Woods). Event Guests who live in the NYC/Hudson Valley region have the opportunity to order a specially prepared picnic basket from The Valley Restaurant, safely delivered to their door to join in the celebratory virtual picnic. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Götterdämmerung Starring Hildegard Behrens, Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, and Matti Salminen, conducted by James Levine. From May 5, 1990. click here

8:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Jessica Vosk: Coco Catch Up - On Saturday, October 10 at 8pm, Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!" click here

Stars in the House - An All-Star Plays In The House TBA next week! click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). a?? Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

9:00 PM

Carousel of Hope - This year's event will celebrate two very significant occasions - Davis' 90th birthday, and the 40th Anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The evening will be filled with once-in-a-lifetime performances and special appearances from icons including Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, George Clooney, Dame Joan Collins, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jane Fonda, David Foster, David Geffen, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert, Jay Leno, Rob Lowe, Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Manilow, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Oprah Winfrey, Henry Winkler, and many more! click here

Sunday, October 11

12:00 PM

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

5:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Community Conversation - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

7:00 PM

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - Citizenship - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Moving People, Moving Mountains - The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is presenting their 15th anniversary virtual celebration. The night will feature performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell, Emanuel Ax, Rosanne Cash, Michael Feinstein, Paul Taylor Dance Company, John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molasky, China Forbes from Pink Martini, Jason Danieley, and The Fab Faux. The event will also feature special appearances by Annette Bening, Judy Collins, Beanie Feldstein, Yo-Yo Ma Chris Noth Bernadette Peters and More! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Parsifal Starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Daniele Gatti. From March 2, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Beth Leavel - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). a?? Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

