Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 15-16- with Laura & Linda Benanti, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 15-16, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, May 15

8:00 AM

Drift by Daniel Wohl - Commissioned by iSing Silicon Valley Girlchoir - Commissioned by iSing, Drift is a five-minute multimedia work for treble choir, electronics, acoustic instruments, and video. It is iSing's first multimedia, and entirely digital commission. Drift will debut on May 15th at 8am on iSing's YouTube channel. The piece will also be a part of their concert, Choosing Harmony. click here

10:30 AM

Sonia De Los Santos - Children and grownups of all backgrounds adore the joyful and bright music of Sonia De Los Santos. Her songs, in both Spanish and English, reflect her inspiring journey of growing up in Mexico and moving to New York City. This performance will be streamed Live from The Conrad on May 15 and will be available to stream on-demand until May 22, 2021. click here

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay-Community Listening Party - Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them. And in This Corner: Cassius Clay features Danté Crichlow, Sinclair Daniel, Langston Darby, Anthony Holiday, Franck Juste, Jacquelyn Landgraf, Eric Lockley, and Andy Schneeflock, all of whom are alumni of Atlantic Acting School! click here

11:00 AM

Restart Stages #ConcertsForKids Red Baraat - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Red Baraat kicks off the live family series with a unique sound merging North Indian bhangra with hip-hop, jazz, and raw punk energy. click here

12:00 PM

COLEMAN '72 - By Charlie Oh, directed by David Ivers, dramaturg: Andy Knight. A Korean American family piles into the Buick for an all-American road-trip: open plains, rickety camper-trailer, kimchi and banchan. But Korean parents and American kids hold conflicting ideas of what they're looking for when the real purpose of their journey comes to light. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Animal Wisdom - The original film adaption of the Bushwick Starr's production, produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and American Conservatory Theater. Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. The cast of Animal Wisdom features Heather Christian (as "Ella," "Doris," "Heather"), Sasha Brown (as "Victor," "Doris," "Sasha"), Eric Farber (as "Myles," "Doris," "Eric"), B.E. Farrow (as "Doris," "B.E."), and Maya Sharpe (as "Heloise," "Johanna," "Doris," "Maya"). click here

2:00 PM

Saint-Saëns at 100 - Adelphi Orchestra - The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a live immersive 360 degrees performance of Saint-Saëns's beloved Carnival of the Animals, Suite for Orchestra, and on May 15 2021 at 2pm under the baton of Richard Owen. Charles Zandieh, 2020 AO Young Artist Competition Winner, will make his debut with the orchestra in Schumann's Cello Concerto. Watch from the comfort and safety of your own home in 360! Produced by Musae In association with St Johns and Denise Marsa Productions, this concert will be broadcast live in both HD and 360° virtual reality. Concert viewing will be available via donation with pricing ranging from $5-$100. There is an early bird special: Get a Friend, Supporter, or Patron ticket by May 11th, and Musae will send you a basic VR headset for free. click here

7:00 PM

Bad Jews - Written by JOSHUA HARMON (Significant Other). Featuring: Drama Desk Award winner TRACEE CHIMO (Noises Off, Circle Mirror Transformation), PHILLIP ETTINGER (First Reformed), JUSTINE LUPE ("Succession"), MICHAEL ZEGEN ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Directed by DANIEL AUKIN (Skintight, Fool for Love)​. In Bad Jews, after a beloved grandfather dies in New York-leaving a treasured piece of religious jewelry that he succeeded in hiding even from the Nazis during the Holocaust-cousins fight over not only the family heirloom, but their "religious faith, cultural assimilation, and even the validity of each other's romances. Proceeds benefit Roundabout Theatre Company. Bad Jews will be available to stream on-demand through May 20th click here

In the Heights - In the Heights is an uplifting tale of love, loss and hope. It centers around a bustling Latin American community in New York City where everyone has a dream. The show focuses on Usnavi, a first-generation American who struggles to find "home" where he lives, and his friends and neighbors who are working to find their place in the world. This production is presented virtually by BroadwayMania and is directed by Cecy Treviño and Nick Culp. click here

Restart Stages Summer Evenings Outdoors: Gershwin, Adolphe, and Dvořák - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Join CMS for its return to the live stage at Lincoln Center with a program that spans continents. click here

7:30 PM

Season Finale: Beethoven to Copland! - Emerging Artist Series This season finale concert for the School of Music features Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 transcribed for harmonie ensemble by Beethoven's protégé, Georg Schmitt, as performed by the UNCSA Chamber Winds conducted by Mark A. Norman. Karen Ní Bhroin leads the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra in Aaron Copland's epic "Appalachian Spring." click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, Maurizo Muraro, and Paata Burchuladze, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Bartlett Sher. From November 22, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - MOTOWN Reunion with guest host Charl Brown. click here

'Stand Up' for Asian Americans' to benefit Red Canary Song - Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict and Taylor Shubert present Stand Up for Asian Americans to benefit Red Canary Song, a grassroots collective of Asian & migrant sex workers. Starring Margaret Cho, Telly Leung, Jasmine Rice Labeija Poppy Liu, Calamity Chang, Damian Dragon, Kiko Soirée, Frankie Sharp and more tba. Performances and stories in celebration of AAPI performers in the arts and entertainment. click here

Downtown Live - Downtown Live, a new free performing arts festival will feature over 30 in-person shows spotlighting theatre, contemporary performance and music from a lineup that features many Obie Award and Pulitzer Prize winners, as well as emerging voices. Confirmed artists participating in Downtown Live include Pulitzer Prize finalist and celebrated writer and performer Eisa Davis with Kaneza Schaal and Jackie Sibblies Drury as directing consultant; Artistic Director of the Obie-Award winning theater The Tank Meghan Finn and Kaaron Briscoe; Obie Award-winning, Off-Broadway favorite playwright and actor David Greenspan; award-winning New York-based Brazilian Theater Company, Group .BR; hip-hop, spoken word and performance artists Baba Israel & Grace Galu; popular downtown music and storytelling duo James & Jerome; classical singer/musical theatre composer and performer Katie Madison; Lucille Lortel Award-winning performer Kuhoo Verma with Justin Ramos; and genre-bending songwriter, theatre-maker and solo performer Ellen Winter directed by Machel Ross. click here

8:30 PM

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted - Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted is an immersive theatrical film set in an apartment that's been possessed - Poltergeist style - by the ghost of pop cultural masculinities. The GASH gals find themselves stuck, forced to encounter chit-chatting desk lamps, harmonising closet drawers, a TV that plays nothing but rom-coms, a werewolf singing classic rock, and waaaay too many Rick and Morty references. In this macho macho world, they grapple with romance, bisexuality, their fears of men, and how they'll connect with other people once they finally escape. CW: Sexual references, references to sexual violence, and flashing images. 16+. click here

9:30 PM

Shot4Shot Presents Hot Shots - Shot4Shot is a drinking game with a movie problem. Actors are randomly cast, scripts handed out, and fun is had. You've never seen your favorite films like this! Presented by The Armory Comedy. click here

Sunday, May 16

12:00 PM

Masterclass: Jenn Colella - Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. There are only 10 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. click here

NATURALLY TAN - NATURALLY TAN written and performed by Tanya Thomas, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Told through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen from Singapore, this serio-comedy utilizes multimedia and 36 characters to explore themes ranging from the cruelty of body dysmorphia - to the adventures of finding one's place in the world. click here

1:00 PM

Jupiter String Quartet Gives Virtual Concert - The Jupiter Quartet will perform a virtual concert presented by Chamber Music at the Clark at UCLA. The program features Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80; Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel's String Quartet in E-flat Major; and Judd Greenstein's Four on the Floor. Of his piece, written in 2006, Greenstein writes, "I wanted to write a piece that really rocked, not in the easy sense of writing out rock chords, but in the energy and vibe that would be conveyed in the music. To get this effect, I took advantage of the precise playing of a good string quartet, as well as the dramatic sounds of strings moving with and against each other." click here

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Laura & Linda Benanti - Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee LAURA BENANTI is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress who recently debuted to rapturous reviews in the film WORTH at the Sundance Film Festival opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. Laura can soon be seen in the film HERE TODAY starring opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Both films will release in 2021. She is currently in production for HBO Max's highly anticipated "Gossip Girl" reboot. She is also reprising her role on the final season of the hit TV series "Younger", starring opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff. After a thirty-five year retirement from performing, Linda Benanti returns to the stage co-headlining concerts with her daughter Laura Benanti. Linda left performing in 1982 in order to dedicate more time to motherhood. She and her husband Sal raised daughters Laura and Marielle to be active and engaged in the arts, sports, their schools, church and community. click here

4:00 PM

Neave Trio Performs Virtual Concert - to the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society for an online concert, marking the trio's seventh appearance on the series. The performance was recorded in Pickman Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, where the trio is on faculty. Tickets are available for purchase through Brown Paper Tickets at https://rcchambermusic.live/Neave.html, and instructions to watch the stream will be sent to registrants via email. Neave Trio's program includes Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17; Glinka's Trio Pathètique in D minor; Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8; and Lili Boulanger's D'un matin de printemps. The Schumann and Boulanger are part of a collection of works by women composers, spanning the Romantic era through the modern day, that Neave Trio has been performing around the U.S and worldwide. click here

6:00 PM

Belting for Life - Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik presents the 6th annual "Belting for Life" (formerly known as "Chris' Birthday Belt Fest"), an annual benefit concert for Howard Brown Health, one of the nation's largest LGBTQ organizations. "Belting for Life" premieres on Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. CDT on HowardBrown.org and will be available through Monday, May 31. This performance is suitable for all ages and runs approximately 100 minutes with no intermission. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 1 and are available with a tax-deductible donation of $20 at HowardBrown.org. Follow @BeltingForLife on Instagram for the most up-to-date information. Belting for Life features 30 award-winning musical theatre artists performing music theatre and pop songs with music direction by Jeff-award winning music director Dr. Michael McBride. click here

Vineyard Theatre 2021 Spring Gala Series- HOLLY HUNTER, J. SMITH-CAMERON, and NICHOLAS BRAUN - Oscar winner Holly Hunter and acclaimed actors J. Smith-Cameron and Nicholas Braun will come together for a lively conversation about their experiences working together on the Emmy-winning HBO series "Succession," the portrayal of big media on the small screen, and stories from their wide-ranging acting careers. click here

7:00 PM

Nicholas, Anna & Sergei - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to partner with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming world premiere "Nicholas, Anna & Sergei" livestreamed Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m. CDT and available for streaming through Sunday, May 23. Taking place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, this is the story of a very strange meeting between Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. "Nicholas, Anna & Sergei" features many of Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music. "Nicholas, Anna & Sergei" also features special guests J. Anthony Crane as "Tsar Nicholas II Alexandrovich Romanov," Ekaterina Siurina as "Natalia Alexandrovna Rachmaninoff" and Igor Polesitsky as "Dr. Golitzin." Tickets are now on sale for $55 per household and include the live broadcast on Sunday, May 16 at 7 p.m. CDT (purchase includes an entire week of extended "on-demand" viewing). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through May 23. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. *Porchlight Music Theatre is a recipient of 50% of ticket revenue generated by sales from our efforts promoting this production. To support Porchlight, please purchase tickets via the Porchlight link, and thank you to Hershey Felder for including Porchlight as a partner. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 16, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Miscast21 - This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage for Miscast21 to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Miscast21 will feature performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Hair), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo"). click here

