Virtual Theatre This Weekend: August 29-30- with Sierra Boggess, Uptown Players, and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, August 29-30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

SATURDAY MORNING LIVE | SML: Zooma - Dead End | Venezuela / Brussels - Secret Journey: 40th Anniversary of Yoshiko Chuma and The School of Hard Knocks // The School of Hard Knocks to Dead End: My Diary, Tipping Utopia to Dead End Special Guests This Week: Los Babuinos SML: Zooma - Dead End is a completely new style of theatre. SML: Zooma - Dead End is the latest chapter of Dead End, The School of Hard Knocks (2020-2023) an ongoing multi-disciplinary performance series conceived, created and performed by Yoshiko Chuma and The School of Hard Knocks. Assembling a mosaic of films, dance, music, visual art, and narratives, Chuma continues a lifetime investigation of ideas regarding national security, perceived dangers within borders, immigration, and war. Now, in the face of the ongoing pandemic, Chuma turns to the ephemeral spaces online to forge connections between herself and her collaborators. Using live-streaming, live-video-mixing, and the ubiquitous tools of social conferencing, Zooma: Dead End will enable artists to explore their ideas and translate them into a theatrical language that can communicate to diverse artists and members of the community. click here

Broadway Crafts with Glitterville - Celebrated master crafter Stephen Brown of Glitterville Studios will lead a fun and whimsical virtual craft making class for families to participate in together. Participants have the option to create a dazzling Elsa tiara or a fabulous Olaf crown. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Lise Davidsen in Oslo. After causing a sensation with her triumphant Met debut last season, the young dramatic soprano offers a program of the soaring music that has rocketed her to stardom around the world. click here

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Uptown Players - Dallas, TX click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

The Seeing Place Presents: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The couples in Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM just can't catch a break, have you noticed that? Everyone is trying to tell them how to be and who to love: the government, their parents, themselves, crazy woodland fairies. It's a lot like the society we live in now where lovers, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, just can't do their own thing without everyone and their mother trying to get involved. Our cast and production team, with a majority representing the LGBTQIA+ community (featuring Hermia and Lysander as a lesbian couple and a herd of non-binary fairies), will dive deep into this messy web of tyranny and prejudice to expose it for how silly it really is. click here

Puppet Spread: LimeFest Edition - Puppet Spread! LIMEFEST Edition is a colorful curation of female-identifying and non-binary artists presenting an evening of curious works in movement and sound on the digital stage! Shadow puppets! Toy theater! Animation! Prop Comedy! Songwriting! All online! in a puppet variety hour hosted by the Ladies of Mischief formed by Mery Cheung, Julia Darden, and Christina Rodriguez. This Puppet Spread will explore the topics of sex, science, mental health, inclusion, and more. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Don Carlo Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Eric Halfvarson, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 11, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

THE OUTGOING TIDE by Bruce Graham - We are the first theater in the area to perform a LIVE, ON-STAGE FULLY-PRODUCED play (from our indoor Powerhouse Theater in New Canaan, CT - following strict CDC guidelines) to live stream to our audience. The play itself is a family drama, with humor, which takes place at a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay. click here

Stars in the House - Special Guests TBA click here

9:00 PM

LimeFest: A Play about Doing a Play about Jared Kushner on Zoom! - By Stephanie Swirsky Directed by Tasha M. Gordon-Solmon In 2020, a play about a Jewish woman's quest to go back in time and break Jared Kushner's penis, was set to have its premiere at The Tank. But due to Covid-19 and Jared's failure to contain the virus in the US, the play can no longer be done in a theater full of people. So instead, the artistic team sets to do a new version of the play online! It doesn't go as planned. Proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to Immigrant Families Together click here

Sunday, August 30

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Hello! Dolly' Workshop | Hayley Podschun - Join Hayley Podschun each week as she teaches choreography from three of her eight Broadway shows! Every class will begin with a warmup. and then moving on to choreography. Bring a smile! This class will be inspired by HELLO! DOLLY. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Group Singing Technique | Ben Roseberry - In this masterclass, Ben will take you through the essential steps to help you breathe and sing as one, and in a multitude of styles. This class will offer specific, hands on tools and warm ups to help train your ear for harmony and learn to sing and listen at the same time. You will have the opportunity to learn the difference in singing styles ranging from classical to Broadway to Gospel. All from the comfort of home! click here

The Seeing Place Presents: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The couples in Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM just can't catch a break, have you noticed that? Everyone is trying to tell them how to be and who to love: the government, their parents, themselves, crazy woodland fairies. It's a lot like the society we live in now where lovers, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, just can't do their own thing without everyone and their mother trying to get involved. Our cast and production team, with a majority representing the LGBTQIA+ community (featuring Hermia and Lysander as a lesbian couple and a herd of non-binary fairies), will dive deep into this messy web of tyranny and prejudice to expose it for how silly it really is. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Howell Binkley Tribute Discussion - 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable series will air a special episode to highlight the career of Howell Binkley as told by members of his team. Binkley, one of Broadway's most prominent lighting designers and two-time Tony-award winner, passed away August 14, 2020, after a three-year battle with lung cancer. He was 64. The discussion will focus on their careers and relationships with Binkley. Guests include: Patricia Nichols, Mark Simpson, Tim Rogers, Chris Chambers, Amanda Zieve, David Arch, Sean Beach, James Fedigan, and Joyce Storey, Binkley's wife. click here

LimeFest: Vessel of a Woman - "Vessel of a Woman" is a poetry cycle conceived by Merlixse Ventura; exploring the themes of pandemic, privilege and patriarchy from the perspective of an Afro-Dominican woman. Written, Directed & Performed By Merlixse Ventura Produced By Cindy De La Cruz Musical Direction By Marcela Avelina click here

BelieveAbility, the 3rd Virtual Reading - The Alternative Theater Company presents BELIEVEABILITY, the August 30th Third Virtual Reading in a series of 10-minute original plays that explore the subject of faith, "in your face plays for these in your face kind of days." click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. From December 14, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Sierra Boggess - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You