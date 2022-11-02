Virgil Catherine Gallery Presents GAMES PEOPLE PLAY With Guy Stanley Philoche

Virgil Catherine Gallery will host an artist reception for their latest exhibition, Games People Play, on November 10th from 6pm-9pm, spotlighting renowned artist Guy Stanley Philoche, whose work is a beautiful blend of pop, graffiti, realism and abstraction, and has been recognized by CNN, Time Out New York, NBC New York, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

The exhibition, which will be on view from November 1st to December 15th, will feature headlining works from Guy Stanley Philoche's 2014 Game Series, many of which are inspired by his family's Sunday night tradition of playing Monopoly. Select works include Chicago Cubs from 2022; Pass Go, a piece created with 14k gold paint from 2018 and Race Car from 2018. Other artists highlighted in the show include David Ruggeri, Larry Stewart, and celebrity photographer, Udo Spreitzenbarth.

The exhibition is displayed with all works available for purchase at Virgil Catherine Gallery at 45 S. Washington Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Exhibition hours are Wednesday - Saturday from 11am to 3pm. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by emailing Director Catherine Ponakala at Catherine@virgilcatherine.com. For more information visit, www.virgilcatherinegallery.com