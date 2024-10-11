News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending October 11, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 11, 2024 with videos from Tammy Faye, Left on Tenth, Kimberly Akimbo on tour, McNeal, and more!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at the Mark Taper Forum
Exclusive: Read an Excerpt from Eric Idle's THE SPAMALOT DIARIES
Video: Meet the Cast of Kennedy Center's SPELLING BEE
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Deaf West's AMERICAN IDIOT

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Meet the Cast of Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Can YOU spell the word that stumped Richard? Watch in this video to find out and catch sneak peeks of the title song, 'Magic Foot', and 'Prayer of the Comfort Counselor.'  (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Unpacking the Music of Jason Robert Brown

In this video, we welcome Broadway’s own Jason Robert Brown to talk about his big Carnegie Hall concert coming October 25th with guests Heather Headley, Ben Platt, Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, and more! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Exclusive: Broadway Unites to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

The iconic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, hosted a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. In this video, check out exclusive highlights from inside the big night, including performances from Liz Callaway, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Judy Kuhn, Amy Spanger, Jeremy Morse, A.J. Shively, and more! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Jesse L. Martin Is Heading Into Season 2 of THE IRRATIONAL

Stage and screen star Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC this fall in the second season of The Irrational, which premieres tonight, October 8 (10/9c). Watch in this video as he tells us more about Season 2 and what he loves most about being on TV. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Darryn de Souza Is Bringing Broadway Back to Brampton

Darryn de Souza is back in Brampton this fall to curate 'This is Brampton: Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert'. In this video, watch as Darryn gives an extra special sneak peek into what audiences can expect! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Meet the Company of LEFT ON TENTH on Broadway

Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, Left on Tenth shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team explain more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Jelani Remy Dishes on Why Audiences Are Flocking to BACK TO THE FUTURE

This video features Back to the Future star Jelani Remy, who dishes on why audiences are flocking to the show, what it’s like collaborating with the iconic Roger Bart and how he approached originating a role in a new Broadway show! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

The Broadway Cast: Dancers Unite with Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love & Nico deJesus

This episode of The Broadwaycast is all about the dancers! Get ready to tap into the world with our fabulous host, Ben Cameron, who sits down with industry stars Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love, and Nico DeJesus for a deep dive into the life of a Broadway dancer!  (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of YELLOW FACE

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team of Yellow Face(including Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Marinda Anderson, Greg Keller, Shannon Tyo and director Leigh Silverman) celebrate opening night! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: MCNEAL Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of Broadway's McNeal unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: JERSEY BOYS Comes Home to New Jersey

Jersey Boys has found a home in New Jersey! Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with a special sneak peek of 'Sherry,' 'My Boyfriend's Back,' and 'Working My Way.' (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

It's a marvelous memory if you win the spelling bee. It's also a marvelous memory if you see the Spelling Bee! Up next at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Watch clips of three songs in rehearsals in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

The Hills of California are alive on Broadway! Jez Butterworth's new play celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Broadhurst Theatre. Watch as we take you inside the big opening night with the entire cast and cretive team in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of TAMMY FAYE

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway premiere of TAMMY FAYE, which will begin preview performances on October 19 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team meet the press ahead of the start of previews. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More Image

Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO. The production stars three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. (more...)




Videos