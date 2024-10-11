Videos You Missed This Week: TAMMY FAYE, LEFT ON TENTH, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 11, 2024 with videos from Tammy Faye, Left on Tenth, Kimberly Akimbo on tour, McNeal, and more!

Can YOU spell the word that stumped Richard? Watch in this video to find out and catch sneak peeks of the title song, 'Magic Foot', and 'Prayer of the Comfort Counselor.' (more...)

In this video, we welcome Broadway’s own Jason Robert Brown to talk about his big Carnegie Hall concert coming October 25th with guests Heather Headley, Ben Platt, Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, and more! (more...)

The iconic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, hosted a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. In this video, check out exclusive highlights from inside the big night, including performances from Liz Callaway, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Judy Kuhn, Amy Spanger, Jeremy Morse, A.J. Shively, and more! (more...)

Stage and screen star Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC this fall in the second season of The Irrational, which premieres tonight, October 8 (10/9c). Watch in this video as he tells us more about Season 2 and what he loves most about being on TV. (more...)

Darryn de Souza is back in Brampton this fall to curate 'This is Brampton: Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert'. In this video, watch as Darryn gives an extra special sneak peek into what audiences can expect! (more...)

Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, Left on Tenth shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team explain more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

This video features Back to the Future star Jelani Remy, who dishes on why audiences are flocking to the show, what it’s like collaborating with the iconic Roger Bart and how he approached originating a role in a new Broadway show! (more...)

This episode of The Broadwaycast is all about the dancers! Get ready to tap into the world with our fabulous host, Ben Cameron, who sits down with industry stars Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love, and Nico DeJesus for a deep dive into the life of a Broadway dancer! (more...)

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team of Yellow Face(including Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Marinda Anderson, Greg Keller, Shannon Tyo and director Leigh Silverman) celebrate opening night! (more...)

In this video, watch as the cast of Broadway's McNeal unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here! (more...)

Jersey Boys has found a home in New Jersey! Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with a special sneak peek of 'Sherry,' 'My Boyfriend's Back,' and 'Working My Way.' (more...)

It's a marvelous memory if you win the spelling bee. It's also a marvelous memory if you see the Spelling Bee! Up next at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Watch clips of three songs in rehearsals in this video! (more...)

The Hills of California are alive on Broadway! Jez Butterworth's new play celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Broadhurst Theatre. Watch as we take you inside the big opening night with the entire cast and cretive team in this video. (more...)

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway premiere of TAMMY FAYE, which will begin preview performances on October 19 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team meet the press ahead of the start of previews. (more...)

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO. The production stars three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. (more...)