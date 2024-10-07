Video: Inside Opening Night of YELLOW FACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I think what's interesting is that the subjects that are at the center of Yellow Face and drive the humor, are closer to the center of American popular discourse than they were in 2007," explained playwright David Henry Hwang on opening night of Yellow Face. "I think in 2007, audiences didn't know if it was OK to laugh at it. In 2024 they seem to understand what's going on and really find it hilarious."

The play opened on Broadway just last week at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

"David's words are such a fantastic blueprint to work from," added leading man, Daniel Dae Kim. "You never have to question whether the play is good. You already know. That gives you so much license to do justice to the work and elevate the work."

Watch as the whole cast and creative team (including Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Marinda Anderson, Greg Keller, Shannon Tyo and director Leigh Silverman) celebrate the big night!