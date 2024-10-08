Video: Jesse L. Martin Is Heading Into Season 2 of THE IRRATIONAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage and screen star Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC this fall in the second season of The Irrational, which premieres tonight, October 8 (10/9c).



Stage and screen star Jesse L. Martin is back on NBC this fall in the second season of The Irrational, which premieres tonight, October 8 (10/9c).

The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

What does he love most about the role? "It's [this character]'s scientific mind. The idea of paying attention and really taking in human behavior is nothing new to an actor... that's what we're supposed to do- we're supposed to reflect human behavior," Martin explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The idea that there is science behind it and a psychology behind people making completely irrational decisions is absolutely fascinating to me."

Martin is no stranger to the small screen, of course, having appeared on Law & Order for almost a decade.

"One of the best things I love about working on television in general, but particularly this situation is the idea that I could very easily invite some of our people from the stage, on Broadway, to come and play with us," he continued. "Our show is ripe for those opportunities!"

Watch in this video as he tells us more about Season 2 and what he loves most about being on TV.

Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC