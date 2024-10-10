Video: Meet the Company of LEFT ON TENTH on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"This is a dream bigger than any I could have had in life. [Being on Broadway] is the most extraordinary thing that could have ever happened," explained Delia Ephron in a break from rehearsals for her new Broadway play, Left on Tenth. "I feel like I'm walking on the moon!"

Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.

"The piece is so beautiful. I call it a romantic traumady," joked leading lady Julianna Margulies. "Getting to act with Peter Gallagher is a miraculous experience because, in a platonic way, we fall in love every night onstage."

When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team explain more about what audiences can expect.