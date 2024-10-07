The Broadway Cast: Dancers Unite with Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love & Nico deJesus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This episode of The Broadway Cast is all about the dancers! Get ready to tap into their world with our fabulous host, Ben Cameron, who sits down with industry stars Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love, and Nico DeJesus for a deep dive into the life of a Broadway dancer.

From the first audition to the final curtain call, our guests share their inspiring journeys, the sweat and grit behind the glitz, and the secrets to staying on top in one of the toughest industries out there. Discover what drives these incredible performers, how they overcome challenges, and the magic that fuels their passion for dance.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.