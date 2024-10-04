Video: Inside Opening Night of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hills of California are alive on Broadway! Jez Butterworth's new play celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"I'm excited about getting it right! I think the last act now is like a bonfire," the playwright told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It resembles the last act of Jerusalem and The Ferryman. All of these plays for me continue to evolve. I was really thrilled to make those changes and then see the response to it. The proof really is in the pudding."

"I'm delighted, because I think this show is better than it was in London," added director Sam Mendes. "I felt this about The Ferryman- it's really at its strongest now. Audiences have been responding wonderfully, and I'm excited for people to see it."

Watch as we take you inside the big opening night with the entire cast and creative team in this video.