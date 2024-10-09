Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

The production is now playing San Diego before heading to Los Angeles for a three week engagement.
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO. The production stars three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler.
The company also includes Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman, and Kimberly standby Valerie Wright.
Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick, and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.
For more information, please visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Emily Koch in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
The National Touring Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello (center) and company in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Pierce Wheeler, Darron Hayes and Grace Capeless in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Miguel Gil in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello and Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello, Miguel Gil and company in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello and Miguel Gil in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Emily Koch, Darron Hayes, Pierce Wheeler and Grace Capeless in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Pierce Wheeler, Emily Koch, Darron Hayes and Grace Capeless in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello and Miguel Gil in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Emily Koch and Dana Steingold in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Dana Steingold in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Dana Steingold, Emily Koch, Carolee Carmello and Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Miguel Gil in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Carolee Carmello, Miguel Gil and Jim Hogan in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Emily Koch (center) and company in the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Videos