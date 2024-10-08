Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of TAMMY FAYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tammy's coming to Broadway! Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway premiere of TAMMY FAYE, which will begin preview performances on October 19 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater.

"It was daunting at first because [Tammy] is such and incredible character. She's not shy and retiring- she's there! She's the most wonderfully in the moment person, which is also what acting is," explained Katie Brayben, who will make her Broadway debut in the title role. "Deep-diving in all of their videos online and reading their biographies, I was like, 'Wow, what a ride!' Who wouldn't want to be involved in that story?"

"I don't think [this show] is what people might think it is," added Christian Borle in a break from rehearsals. "It has a lot of incredible elements that you would expect, but it goes so much deeper, gets so much darker, and is such much more true. There's not a a lot of camp-factor to it."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team meet the press ahead of the start of previews.