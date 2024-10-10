Video: Jelani Remy Dishes on Why Audiences Are Flocking to BACK TO THE FUTURE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with the mega talented and charming actor Jelani Remy who is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Back to the Future currently playing at the Winter Garden Theater. Remy dishes on why audiences are flocking to the show, what it’s like collaborating with the iconic Roger Bart and how he approached originating a role in a new Broadway show!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Movie to Musical Trivia”, Remy reminisces about his first ever Broadway opening night when he debuted as Simba in The Lion King and how the national tour of that show prepared him for taking on the iconic role.

Episode 105 kicks off with co-hosts Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussion Nicole Scherzinger and the brand new musical revival, Sunset Boulevard.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!