Video: Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

It's a marvelous memory if you win the spelling bee. It's also a marvelous memory if you see the Spelling Bee! Up next at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.

Check out a very special performance sneak peek of the title song, "Magic Foot", and "Prayer of the Comfort Counselor."