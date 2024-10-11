Video: Unpacking the Music of Jason Robert Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld. This week we welcome Broadway’s own Jason Robert Brown to talk about his big Carnegie Hall concert coming October 25th with guests Heather Headley, Ben Platt, Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, and more!

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – an equally skilled composer, lyricist,conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer – best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The LastFive Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, winner of the1999 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

This year has seen the premieres of two new JRB musicals: The Connector, created with Jonathan Marc Sherman and Daisy Prince, which completed a triumphant run at New York’s MCC Theater in April; and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, written with Taylor Mac based on John Berendt’s book and directed by Rob Ashford, currently running at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and just announced coming to Broadway!

We talk his music, the state of Broadway, his Carnegie Hall Concert, & so much more!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!