Video: Meet the Cast of Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

It's a marvelous memory if you win the spelling bee. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge did not win the spelling bee- at least he didn't during the sneak preview event for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts !

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.

Can YOU spell the word that stumped Richard? Watch to find out and catch sneak peeks of the title song, "Magic Foot", and "Prayer of the Comfort Counselor."