Video: JERSEY BOYS Comes Home to New Jersey

Jersey Boys has found a home in New Jersey! The beloved musical is now running at New Jersey's Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, where it plays through November 3.

"We've been in the Jersey Boys family for a really long time," explained choreogrpaher Kyli Rae during a break in rehearsals. "To approach [the show] from a totally different lens, reimagined, is a really thrilling opportunity for both of us."

"It's incredibly exciting to bring Jersey Boys home to New Jersey at Paper Mill Playhouse," added director Michael Bello. "We're doing the first production to originate in New Jersey! I'm really excited to share it with audiences."

The cast includes: Daniel Quadrino as Frankie Valli, Ben Diamond as Bob Gaudio, Robert Lenzi as Nick Massi, Jake Bentley Young as Tommy DeVito, Nick Duckart as Gyp DeCarlo, and Jeremy Gaston as Bob Crewe, with Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski, and Reagan Pender.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. This Tony Award–winning Best Musical takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Witness electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Watch as we take you inside rehearsals with a special sneak peek of "Sherry," "My Boyfriend's Back," and "Working My Way."