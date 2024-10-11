Exclusive: Broadway Unites to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week, the iconic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, hosted a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. This event marked a critical turning point for these cherished spaces, as they urgently raise the necessary funds to ensure their survival in the heart of the Theatre District.

This event is being produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis, actor Tim Guinee, alongside owner Steve Olsen. Event sponsors included Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, Todd Bradley, Broadway's Kristy Cates and Greg Grozdits. Michael Lavine served as Musical Director.

The special event was a celebration of the enduring spirit of New York's theater district and a tribute to the stars, past and present, who have called this iconic venue home.

In this video, check out exclusive highlights from inside the big night, including performances from Liz Callaway, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Judy Kuhn, Amy Spanger, Jeremy Morse, A.J. Shively, and more!