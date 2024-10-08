Video: Darryn de Souza Is Bringing Broadway Back to Brampton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Darryn de Souza is back in Brampton this fall to curate 'This is Brampton: Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert'.

Embark on a transformative journey through Broadway’s greatest hits like you’ve never experienced before! Featuring artist and advocate Robert Ball, and a sensational live band, this electrifying concert unveils the magic of musical theatre with new arrangements by de Souza. Get ready to be moved, inspired, and captivated—secure your tickets for an unforgettable night of redefined Broadway brilliance!

"As I became a professional in this industry, I found that I was inspired by those that I surrounded myself with. So I conceived this idea because in Brampton, theatre is a part of the culture. We want to bring opportunity to the community to see what happens. Toronto is a wonderful hotspot for theatre," Darryn explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Theatre is a part of Toronto's core, so the cities around try to bring that wonderful talent, culture, and concepts that come with theatre outside of the city and into the suburbs."

In this video, watch as Darryn gives an extra special sneak peek into what audiences can expect!