Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending December 20, 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the year comes to a close, so does the fist half of the 2024-25 Broadway season. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending December 20, 2024 with videos from Cult of Love, Eureka Day, and more!

LATEST NEWS

New Broadway Christmas Albums: Listen to Lea Salonga, Jessica Vosk & More
Stream This Forgotten Jerry Herman Holiday Musical in Time for Christmas
Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian Predicts Surge In Theater's Popularity from AI Fatigue
Video: Zachary Quinto Discusses Family Dynamics in CULT OF LOVE on TODAY

 

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: Lauren Hammersley Spills All the Tea on VIRGIN RIVER and More

In this video, Lauren Hammersley opens up about why audiences continue to tune in for the series' sixth season, the misunderstood aspects of her character, Charmaine and her journey to becoming a working actor. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Exclusive: Listen to an Excerpt from Cher: The Memoir: Part One

Lending her voice to the audiobook is none other than Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cher in The Cher Show. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive excerpt from the book- Chapter 2, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry. Listen here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: EUREKA DAY Celebrates Opening Night

Stars aligned earlier this week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where Eureka Day celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chat more on opening night! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: Rachel Christopher Is Casting a Spell on Broadway

In this video, Rachel Christopher is joining us! Rachel has been on Broadway in “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” and “for colored girls..” She is an acting force. She tells the tale of what it is like to audition.. (It involves flying!), opening night, the magic of the show, and so much more. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: Inside the Gala Celebration for ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Broadway's best came out to celebrate last night at the Hudson Theatre, where Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love hosted a gala performance. The new play opens officially on December 22. Watch in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: CULT OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night

NYC is feeling the love at the Hayes Theatre, where Second Stage's production of Cult of Love officially opened on Broadway. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team celebrate opening night! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: Seth Avett Performs at Curtain Call of SWEPT AWAY

Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend. Check out photos and video here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Linda Cho Shows Off Her Tony-Winning Costumes from THE GREAT GATSBY

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Cho tells us more about the 250+ costumes that take the stage eight times a week! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Video: First Look at Audra McDonald in GYPSY, Opening Tonight

The new Broadway revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald as Rose, opens tonight at the Majestic Theatre. Check out all new video footage from the production here!  (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More Image

Photos/Video: Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Cast of ANNIE at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now in performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here! (more...)







