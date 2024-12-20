Videos You Missed This Week: CULT OF LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the year comes to a close, so does the fist half of the 2024-25 Broadway season. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending December 20, 2024 with videos from Cult of Love, Eureka Day, and more!

In this video, Lauren Hammersley opens up about why audiences continue to tune in for the series' sixth season, the misunderstood aspects of her character, Charmaine and her journey to becoming a working actor. (more...)

Lending her voice to the audiobook is none other than Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cher in The Cher Show. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive excerpt from the book- Chapter 2, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry. Listen here! (more...)

Stars aligned earlier this week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where Eureka Day celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chat more on opening night! (more...)

In this video, Rachel Christopher is joining us! Rachel has been on Broadway in “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” and “for colored girls..” She is an acting force. She tells the tale of what it is like to audition.. (It involves flying!), opening night, the magic of the show, and so much more. (more...)

Broadway's best came out to celebrate last night at the Hudson Theatre, where Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love hosted a gala performance. The new play opens officially on December 22. Watch in this video! (more...)

NYC is feeling the love at the Hayes Theatre, where Second Stage's production of Cult of Love officially opened on Broadway. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team celebrate opening night! (more...)

Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend. Check out photos and video here! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Cho tells us more about the 250+ costumes that take the stage eight times a week! (more...)

The new Broadway revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald as Rose, opens tonight at the Majestic Theatre. Check out all new video footage from the production here! (more...)

All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now in performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here! (more...)