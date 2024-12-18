Video: CULT OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC is feeling the love at the Hayes Theatre, where Second Stage's production of Cult of Love officially opened last week on Broadway.

"It feels especially meaningful this time because I'm sharing it with so many incredible people (six Broadway debuts!)," Zachary Quinto, who plays Mark, said on the big night. "There's something about it that feels really grounding and really special and poignant to me. Doing a play about the holidays, during the holidays, in New York, and being home!? I feel really present."

"It's a play that has really been through a lot, in the same way that I think all families have been through a a lot," added playwright Leslye Headland. "You can sort of feel the lived in nature of how families treat each other, both with an enormous amount of affection and also an enormous amount of cruelty. One of the reasons I feel the play is in such a great space right now is that it's been cooked in that long period of ruminating and living- not just with actors performing it, but also with where it exists in our timeframe and zeitgeist."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team celebrate opening night!