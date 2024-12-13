Linda Cho Shows Off Her Tony-Winning Costumes from THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's no show on Broadway more glitzy and opulent that The Great Gatsby and Linda Cho is one of the masterminds behind bringing the party to life. Cho's costumes are so superb that she took home her first Tony Award earlier this year for her designs.

"What's so great about [designing for] the 20s, and in particular, wealthy 20s, is that it's so lush. You can put your dream onstage. This is certainly Gatsby's dream. He was creating a dream for himself and the world around him," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "So it's 20s with my imagination and Gatsby's imagination."

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Cho tells us more about the 250+ costumes that take the stage eight times a week!