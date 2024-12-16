Photos/Video: Seth Avett Performs at Curtain Call of SWEPT AWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend, in celebration of the show’s Broadway run. Check out photos and video here!

This weekend also included a post-show performance from Tony and Grammy Award winner Lauren Patten who joined cast member John Gallagher, Jr. for a rendition of “Morning Song” by The Avett Brothers.

Swept Away was originally announced to close today (Sunday), but immediate demand for tickets necessitated the extension – the musical will now play its final performance on December 29.

Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by is set for a digital album release on February 7, 2025 and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive. The show stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. Featuring a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Logan and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.

