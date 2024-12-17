Exclusive: Listen to an Excerpt from Cher: The Memoir: Part One

Ready to be added to your bookself this holiday season is Cher: The Memoir: Part One, which is now available where books are sold.

After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir. Her remarkable career is unique and unparalleled. The only woman to top Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart. Cher: The Memoir reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar.

Lending her voice to the audiobook is none other than Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cher in The Cher Show. Read in part by Cher herself, the book is introduced, and each chapter launched, by the author. Block picks up the narrative and rounds out each chapter.

“When it came to completing the audiobook, I knew I wouldn't be able to do it all myself due to my dyslexia. But then I thought of Stephanie, who won the Tony for playing me on Broadway in The Cher Show. I knew she would be the perfect choice to get across to the reader the essence of me. I called her and within hours she re-arranged her schedule to start the recording. I felt so safe having her help share my story, and she did a beautiful job,” says Cher.

Chapter 2, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry.