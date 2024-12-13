Photos/Video: Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Cast of ANNIE at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Goldberg joined the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 and will continue through the end of the run.
All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now playing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here!
Annie will play New York City for a limited engagement through January 5, 2025. The tour kicked off on November 12 in Chicago. Goldberg joined the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 and will continue through the end of the run.
ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).
Photo Credit: Matt Murphy and MSG Entertainment
