Video: Lauren Hammersley Spills All the Tea on VIRGIN RIVER and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the mega-talented and vibrant actress Lauren Hammersley, known for her portrayal of Charmaine Roberts on Netflix’s hit series Virgin River who takes listeners behind the scenes of the show’s success! In this candid conversation, Hammersley opens up about why audiences continue to tune in for the series' sixth season which drops today, the misunderstood aspects of her character, Charmaine and her journey to becoming a working actor.

Throughout the episode, Hammersley reveals the surprising role she originally auditioned for, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes process of landing her now-iconic role. She also shares the many survival jobs that helped shape her path to success.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a lively mic check discussion about the new Broadway show All In starring John Mulaney and Renee Elise Goldsberry, as Samantha attended the opening night performance. Plus they dish on the critically acclaimed film Anora, directed by Sean Baker and starring Mikey Madison. Season six of Virgin River is now available to stream on Netflix.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!