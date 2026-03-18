Meet the Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, Now Playing on Broadway

Andre De Shields - Old Deuteronomy In a career spanning 55 five years, De Shields, at age 79, has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor/activist, educator, iconic philanthropist and Broadway Deity. As an actor, De Shields’ mission is to fill intimate spaces with enormous beauty. He defines intimate spaces as the hearts of humanity. As an activist, he endeavors to restore majesty, elegance and literacy to the Black thespian’s toolbox, to advocate for long term survivors of HIV and AIDS, and to champion the legacy of the Wellderly (elderly individuals who continue to kick butt). His idiosyncratic career has resulted in a treasure trove of accolades, among them an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he has founded The André De Shields Fund. His other marks of esteem include being declared the triple crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having garnered Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Grammy Awards for his universally acclaimed role in Hadestown as ‘Hermes,’ messenger to the gods. Perennially renowned for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions –The Wiz (title role), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony nomination). His portrayal of ‘Old Deuteronomy’ in the radically re-imagined CATS: The Jellicle Ball was rewarded with the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical, 2025 Dorian Theater Award for Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production, the 2025 LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award, and the 2024 AUDELCO Award, in addition to special citations from New York Drama Critics Circle and the Obie Awards. He also received nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical from the Drama Desk and for Distinguished Performance Award by the Drama League. De Shields reigned as the Grand Marshal of the 51st Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, achieving the sui generis reputation as one of the ten wonders of New York City. UBUNTU! www.andredeshields.

Jonathan Burke - Mungojerrie Broadway: The Inheritance, Choir Boy; Tuck Everlasting. Off-Broadway: Obie Award Winner for playing ‘Mungojerrie’ in CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Perelman Performing Arts Center); Love + Science (NY City Center Stage II); Patience (Second Stage Theater); Toni Stone (Roundabout Theater Company); Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (The Public Theater). Tours: Mary Poppins; A Christmas Story: The Musical; Joseph…; and ‘Mungojerrie’ in Cats. TV: ‘Eric’ on “Harlem” (Prime Video); “New Amsterdam” (NBC); “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu); “Bridge and Tunnel” (MGM+). Film: Is This Thing On? (directed by Bradley Cooper); Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles; The Distinguished. Co-creator of @notlookingtheseries. Unit Production Manager for @menlikeustv. BFA, Ithaca College. Facebook: Jonathan Burke. X: @itsjonburke. Instagram: @itsjonathanburke. #NowAndForever

Baby Byrne - Victoria Baby Byrne is a multi-hyphenate artist born and raised in Queens, NY. She is over the Jellicle moon to be making her freaking BROADWAY DEBUT—WHAT?! When she was first submitted for a Broadway show, she went to the theatre where that show was playing, stood outside, and prayed to God that one day she could perform on that stage. Years later, she will walk through those very doors she once prayed in front of—and perform a role she helped build, alongside her chosen family and some of her best friends. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” She is forever grateful to the communities that raised her and helped her get to this moment: the ballroom scene (House of Donyale Luna, House of Juicy Couture, House of Oricci), The Rockaway Theatre Company, her parents, her friends, LaGuardia High School, and EXPG. Credits: CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Off-Broadway) – Dance Captain, ‘Victoria,’ u/s ‘Skimbleshanks’; Masquerade NYC – ‘Carlotta’/’Giry’ cover, Assistant Dance Captain; Saturday Church movement workshop (New York Theatre Workshop); “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV); “The Sherri Shepherd Show” – Featured Dancer. Instagram: @burnbabygocrazy.

Tara Lashan Clinkscales - Ensemble Tara Lashan Clinkscales is incredibly blessed to be making her Broadway debut. She is a lover of all things artistic and aspires to one day teach how the arts can heal the soul. Credits: Off-Broadway: CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Ensemble), Regional: Once on This Island (‘Asaka’; Theater Raleigh), Waitress (‘Nurse Norma’; Theater Raleigh & Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Nell Gywnn (‘Nell Gywnn’; Texas Shakespeare Festival) The Great Comet of 1812, (‘Sonya’; Carnegie Mellon University). Thank you, God, Mom, Dad, Alex, Mrs. Lisa, 11:11 Entertainment & family/friends for all your love and support. “Love yourself and may the world be your runway!” BFA: Carnegie Mellon University. @taraclinkscales

Sydney James Harcourt - Rum Tum Tugger Sydney James Harcourt was born and raised in Detroit, the unexpected outcome from the chance meeting of a touring jazz pianist and a public school English teacher. Music is in his blood, and eventually his passion and studies in music, dance, and theater led him from Detroit to New York to turn his learning into a living. Since then he has performed on some of the world’s finest concert stages including Radio City Music Hall, Avery Fischer Hall (with the New York Philharmonic), and Carnegie Hall. He has appeared on and off Broadway starring in productions like the cultural phenomenon HAMILTON (original Broadway company and 1st replacement for Aaron Burr), Disney's THE LION KING (Simba), rocking hard in others like Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, and was most recently seen as Joe Scott in the critically acclaimed original American cast of Bob Dylan’s GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at the Public Theater. You've seen him in films and on TV series - Blue Bloods, NCIS, Elementary, Younger, The Good Wife, Law and Order, and Disney's Enchanted are a few. He's toured across North America from coast to coast, and played sold out stadiums from Australia, to Indonesia, to Puerto Rico. A Grammy award winner and sought after New York vocalist, he was the featured artist at the US Open Finals live broadcast honoring the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King's Triple Crown, rocked Carmello Anthony's star studded wedding, opened for Donna Summer, and has worked across the aisle as the entertainment at both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. He opened the Museum of the American Revolution (introducing Vice President Joe Biden), was invited to perform at the White House at their Children's Educational initiative, and is a go to for corporate and charitable organizations like The Robin Hood Foundation, AFRMC, MCHF's Diamond Ball, the CF Foundation, and HJTEP, tailoring unique theatrical/concert performances at galas and events around the country. For the better part of the last decade Sydney has been a fixture at most of the legendary ballrooms in New York City including the Rainbow Room, the Plaza Hotel, Gotham Hall, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Metropolitan, Yale, Harvard, and Lamb's Clubs

Dava Huesca - Rumpleteazer An OBIE Award winner (CATS: The Jellicle Ball) and Dance Magazine’s 2025 “25 to Watch”, Huesca is overjoyed to be making her Broadway debut with CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Other credits include: Off-Broadway: Saturday Church (New York Theater Workshop, Dance Captain), CATS: The Jellicle Ball (PAC, Assistant Dance Captain). Concert Dance: Christoph Winkler Company, the McKittrick Hotel, Yin Yue Dance Company, and VIM VIGOR Dance Company. Choreography: Whim W’Him Dance Company, Dance Lab New York, Yale Summer Drama Cabaret, developmental choreography lab of Bob Marley’s Hope Road at Mandalay Bay (Associate Choreographer), The Corner, Art Cake, Gibney Pro, and more. Proud graduate of SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance and Fiorello LaGuardia High School. She is eternally grateful to her Mommy, Grandma, Papa, Auntie, and Nene for their continuous support of her artistic path. “Thank you for never doubting me and for helping me reach my goals.” @DavaHuesca

Dudney Joseph Jr. - Munkustrap Dudney Joseph Jr. is an OBIE Award-winning actor, singer, and storyteller whose magnetic presence has quickly established him as one of Broadway’s most exciting new talents. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Jamaican immigrants, Dudney discovered his voice in the music-filled halls of his local church, where performance became his first language. That foundation now fuels a career defined by versatility, intensity, and heart.Off-Broadway: CATS: The Jellicle Ball (PAC NYC); The Harder They Come (Public Theater). Television and film: “The Crowded Room” (Apple); “Harlem” (Prime Video); “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu); “Run the World” (STARZ); The True Adventures of Wolfboy; The American Side.A proud member of the Ballroom community since 2011, Dudney belongs to the international House of ELLE, where his artistry reflects the boldness, joy, and authenticity that define the culture.He is deeply grateful to God, his parents, Aunt Gloria, Bill & Zhailon, BWA, and the communities that shaped him!

Robert “Silk” Mason - Magical Mister Mistoffelees Robert “Silk” Mason is a multidisciplinary artist born in the Bronx, and raised in Columbia, SC. They graduated from The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities for dance and The Juilliard School for Dance. They are international award-winning commercial & film actor. They are a published model, choreographer, LGBTQIA+ youth leader, and the founding mother of The International Royal Haus of Silk.

“Tempress” Chasity Moore - Grizabella “Tempress” Chasity Moore is an actress, singer, and Ballroom Icon/Hall of famer from Mount Vernon, N.Y. She began singing in church at age five, which led her to “Star Search,” The Apollo, and traveling with a high school drama troupe. Chasity attended Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, GA) and pursued an acting and singing career. She was discovered by Tyler Perry, being cast as a principal role in I Know I’ve Been Changed. The name “Tempress” was born in Ballroom. She has made appearances on Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” as well as in campaigns for Sephora, TV One, and more. She hosts a YouTube series and a podcast “FQCrazySexyCool.” Tempress’s latest accomplishment is playing ’Grizabella’ in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the hottest ticket of the summer, which received many awards including an OBIE Award, 2025 Outer Circle Award, as well as New York Drama Critic Circle Award to name a few. Several write ups including Vogue, New York Times, The New Yorker, and more.

Primo Thee Ballerino - Tumblebrutus Primo was born in Cincinnati, OH. He started training at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has performed in many ballets such as Giselle, Dracula, Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and more. Primo attended The Young Americans College of Performing Arts in Corona, CA and has traveled and toured to over 17 countries teaching dance, vocal music and confidence building through the arts. He has worked with some of the industry’s best choreographers, directors and producers. He was featured twice in NY Times and had a 2-page spread in Dance Magazine. He most recently was a breakout star in the new Off-Broadway musical CATS: The Jellicle Ball at Perelman Arts Center, which has since received many accolades including The Obie Award Special installment. Known as Thee Ballerino, Thee Human Tornado and Mr. $5k, Primo has now become a major statement in the Ballroom scene and many other artistic spaces.

Xavier Reyes - Jennyanydots Xavier Reyes is a proud born and raised Puerto Rican, as in everything in his life revolves around the eye of his hurricane: Puerto Rico. “This one is for my ‘Jennyanydots,’ my mami: Belia Morales.” Off-Broadway: CATS: The Jellicle Ball at PAC (‘Jennyanydots’), This is Not a Drill at The York (male swing). Broadway Tour: First National Tour of Kinky Boots (‘Angel’). Having worked all over the US, Puerto Rico, Japan, and Canada, favorite regional credits include: Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s (multiple venues); the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays Sweat and Anna in the Tropics; ‘Che’ in Evita; Moliere’s Scapin; Trading Places directed by Kenny Leon (Alliance Theater); Next to Normal, In the Heights, Hair, Fun Home, Rent, West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles, and many others. “Thank you, Bill & Zhailon, for seeing me and rewarding me with the opportunity to be on Broadway living and sharing this iconic adventure. Gracias Mami, Papi y Steven por siempre apoyarme y anclarme. Thank you to my lovely cast who is a gift to work with, my diligent amazing agents at BLOC, my Queer Latinx ancestors, Victoria Espinosa for instilling a theatrical love at first sight, Joseph Aguayo for believing in me when no one else did, the village that holds me together, and you for showing up and supporting this ball henny!” Follow @XaviReyesActor.

Nora Schell - Bustopher Jones Nora Schell is honored to be back at the Broadhurst! Schell originated the role of Bustopher Jones in CATS: The Jellicle Ball Off-Broadway (Obie Award). Schell received Drama Desk, Drama League and Clive Barnes Award nominations for their Off-Broadway debut in Spamilton. They made their Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill. Schell serves as a co-writer and composer for the new musical Sweet Canaan (Berkeley Rep Groundfloor). Schell graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theatre & a minor in Gender, Race and Nation. Love to Gregg Baker, Bub and their family! @sirnoraschell.

Bebe Nicole Simpson - Demeter Born and raised in California, Bebe is an expanding artist rooted in her profound love for music and storytelling. A few credits include: Broadway: Camelot. Off-Broadway: CATS: The Jellicle Ball; The Refuge Plays; Ink’d Well; Penelope or How the Odyssey Was Really Written. Regional: The Wiz, world premiere of Head Over Heels (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Into the Woods (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Television: “Sheriff Country,” “The Savant,” “Law & Order: SVU.” She’s eternally grateful for Scott, DGRW, her incredible friends and family, and the best husband in the world Julian. All the glory to God.

Emma Sofia - Cassandra Emma Sofia is a proud Latina who graduated from SUNY Purchase Dance Conservatory and immediately joined the International Tour of West Side Story. She started as a concert dancer in companies Ballet Hispanico and Morphoses and soon made her Broadway debut as ‘Wendy’ in the original cast of Finding Neverland. She originated the role of ‘Veruca Salt’ in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory before starring in multiple television roles, most notably in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and as ‘Celia’ opposite Kyra Sedgwick in ABC’s “Call Your Mother.” She has and continues to produce and star in multiple original cabaret shows throughout New York City nightlife. “The truth is no one of us can be free until everybody is free” – Maya Angelou.

Garnet Williams - Bombalurina Garnet Williams is a writer, actor, and singer originally from Atlanta, Ga. This is her Broadway debut. Recently seen as ‘Nina Simone’ in Nina Simone: Four Women (Geva Theater), an OBIE Award-winning turn in CATS: The Jellicle Ball (PAC NYC) Off Broadway, ‘Trix’ in The Drowsy Chaperone (Concert at Carnegie Hall), and her sold-out show Garnet with a G at Joe’s Pub. For Lucile. Repped by Brian Herrick with the Hell’s Kitchen Agency. Instagram: @Ms.Ujubetta.

Teddy Wilson, Jr. - Sillabub Ft. Lauderdale-born with a B.F.A. in Musical Theater from Penn State University, Wilson, is extremely grateful for the opportunities that have led up to this moment. Coming off PAC’s production in 2024 and the latest production of Drag: The Musical at New World Stages, she’s excited to be stepping back into the role of ‘Sillabub’ with this production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball for her Broadway debut. “With special thanks to CTG, her parents, and the friends and family who have supported them along the way. The show is filled with a rich culture and history that is so necessary to the Black and Brown queer community. We hope to do it justice!”

Ken Ard - DJ Griddlebone After a 25-year absence from the Broadway stage, Ard returns with a legacy shaped by some of musical theater’s most iconic productions. He originated the role of Macavity on Broadway in CATS (1982), as well as the roles of Plato and the Rumpus Cat, and was the original Electra in Starlight Express and the original Ken in Smokey Joe’s Café. Other notable Broadway credits include Song and Dance, Dangerous Games, and Jelly’s Last Jam. This production marks Ken’s fourth venture with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Beyond Broadway, Ken covered André De Shields in Half Time (Paper Mill Playhouse), led Sophisticated Ladies directed by De Shields at NJPAC, played the Arbiter in Chess (national tour), triumphed in Taylor Mac’s Off-Broadway opera The Hang, and appeared as Wilbur in the Oscar-winning film Chicago. A visual artist, award-winning chef, and accomplished jazz singer, Ken is happily married to puppeteer Basil Twist.

Kya Azeen - Etcetera Kya Azeen was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, began her dance training at Harlem School of the Arts at the age of seven. With a strong focus, Kya continued her studies as a student at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Joffrey Ballet School. Furthering her training, she then attended Complexions Summer Intensive, followed by years of study at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Fellowship Program. During the latter period, she trained extensively in Jazz, Graham, and Horton technique. An alum of the Professional Performing Arts High School, Kya joined the New York underground Ballroom scene, where she became well-versed in Vogue theory technique, competing for and achieving grand prizes and recognition at mainstream events such as the Annual Heritage Ball (2017). Her participation within the underground Ballroom scene provided an outlet for many opportunities. She’s been featured talent in campaigns for Adidas Women’s History Month, Coach “Fifty Years Proud,” in addition to being cast on Ryan Murphy’s FX series Pose as Ms. Cherry. Aside from dance, Kya enjoys other performance arts like acting and began training at the Barrow Group in 2020. Words she lives by: “Nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success.” — Denzel Washington

Bryson Battle - Jellylorum Bryson Battle is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in CATS: The Jellicle Ball. A recent graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Bryson is a dynamic performer who strives to break molds while pursuing his dream of becoming the next great entertainer. Recent credits include Ulysses in NYTW’s world premiere production of Saturday Church, and Season 26 of NBC’s The Voice (Top 8 Finalist). They are incredibly grateful to join this fabulous company and bring this production to life. Bryson would like to thank his supportive family, friends, and his incredible team at the Daniel Hoff Agency. IG: @thebrysonbattle

Sherrod T. Brown - Swing Sherrod T. Brown is a professional singer, actor, dancer, and choreographer whose career spans Broadway, national tours, concert stages, television, and international venues. He made history as an Orlando Magic dancer/cheerleader, marking one of his first major professional milestones. Sherrod has danced for Mariah Carey and Miley Cyrus, and has appeared on ABC, NBC, BET, and the Disney Channel. He performed in the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, portraying Judas and Simon. Sherrod was later selected by Hugh Jackman personally as a featured soloist for Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love, performing at Radio City Music Hall. His work has taken him on international tours across Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Sherrod gives thanks to God, to his mom and dad for their unwavering support, to his children Brian and Brynn for their constant inspiration, and to his agents Danny “The Shark” and Meghan at the Hudson Artists Agency for their guidance and advocacy. IG: @princeroddy

Bryce Farris - Swing Bryce Farris is elated to be making his Broadway debut. Known for his vibrant energy and versatility on stage, Bryce has taken on the role of dance captain and swing for this iconic production. Off-Broadway, Bryce has similarly made a lasting impression through his work in productions including Saturday Church (2025) and CATS: The Jellicle Ball (2024) at acclaimed venues like New York Theatre Workshop and the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Aside from theater, his talents extend into the commercial dance sector where he has made a notable impact as a dancer for Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour and the film Coming to America 2. Additionally, Bryce’s dynamic performance talents have been showcased on television platforms like The First Lady (HBO) and The Sherri Shepherd Show (FOX). An esteemed graduate of Pace University, Bryce brings not only exceptional performance skills in various dance styles but also a passion for bringing stories to life on stage in new and engaging ways. Bryce is immensely grateful for his parents, home village, and the Artistic House of Telfar for always supporting and believing in his dream. IG: @thebrycefarris

Leiomy - Macavity Leiomy, known as “The Wonder Woman of Vogue,” is a sensational Latina born and raised in New York City. In 2003, she was introduced to voguing and the Ballroom community through a trans mentor at a Kips Bay Center in the Bronx. Introduced to the world on Season 4 of America’s Best Dance Crew in 2009 as the first trans woman of color on a dance competition television show. She appeared in music videos including Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” and Icona Pop’s “All Night,” and has worked alongside artists such as Rihanna, FKA Twigs, and Zhu. Maldonado’s passion has led her to travel across the world teaching vogue workshops and judging balls. Her moves have inspired choreographers and celebrities including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson. In 2017, she was the first trans woman of color to be featured in Nike’s BETRUE campaign. Leiomy has worked as a choreographer and actress in FX’s Pose. In 2019, she became a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary, the first Ballroom competition series worldwide. She also appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in 2021 and became the first model of trans experience featured in a campaign for Black Opal. Now in 2026, Leiomy is beyond excited to make her Broadway debut as part of the CATS family.

Phumzile Sojola - Ensemble Phumzile Sojola hails from Gqebetha, South Africa and recently performed the roles of Piangi and The Phantom in the original cast of Masquerade. He made his Broadway debut in Porgy & Bess and originated the role of Lord Pinkleton in Cinderella. He has appeared with Encores! in Wonderful Town and Dear World, and PAC’s CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Regionally, he has performed with the Boston Pops in Ragtime as Coalhouse, as Willie in Master Harold… and the Boys at Syracuse Stage, Baba in Dreaming Zenzile at St. Louis Rep, as Piangi in the North American Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, and in the Three Mo’ Tenors tour. His opera credits include Herrison in Les Étoiles with New York City Opera, Remendado in Carmen with Dayton Opera, and Rodolfo in La Bohème with Missouri Orchestra. He can be heard on the Cinderella Original Broadway Cast Recording, Treemonisha with the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, and with the American Spiritual Ensemble. IG: @phumzile_sojola

Kendall Grayson Stroud - Swing Broadway debut! A 2022 graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Kendall is honored to have been a part of this “Jellicle” family since the beginning. This project has taught them more about family, self-love, and artistry than their entire career to date. They are immensely grateful to the Ballroom community for welcoming them and providing a space to find themselves. Thank you to the Cats team for their trust, and to X Casting for everything they’ve done for this budding queer artist of color. Welcome all to The Jellicle Ball! IG: @kendallstroud

B. Noel Thomas - Swing B Noel Thomas is a versatile performing artist and educator originally from Oakland, currently based in New York. She recently appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Saturday Church and is thrilled to be joining CATS: The Jellicle Ball, marking her Broadway debut. She began her journey as a standout member and award-winning choreographer of the nationally recognized a cappella group Vocal Rush. Her distinct baritone-to-soprano vocal range allows her to take on a wide variety of roles across gender and musical style. She is passionate about storytelling and representation, and lives by her personal motto, “Aspire to inspire.” Her career spans stage and screen, blending powerful vocals, movement, and heart. She was featured on ABC’s American Idol, and her theatrical credits include The Toxic Avenger, earning a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, and Sister Act as Deloris, receiving a Theatre Bay Area Award. With gratitude, she thanks her grandma, her mom Leslie, and CGF Talent for their unwavering support. IG: @BNoelThomas

Kalyn West - Ensemble Kalyn West is thrilled to be joining the kittens. Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include The Prom (Shelby, understudy Emma and Alyssa) and The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center (Young Anuncia). Additional credits include Gigantic (Marlie), The Prom First National Tour (Alyssa Greene), and Mean Girls First National Tour (Ensemble). New York credits include Diamond Alice with Fiasco Theater (Alice), Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat at ATF (Kat Johnson), The Demise at NYMF (Natalie), and Popstar with Alchemy Theater Productions (Katie). Regional credits include In the Heights (Vanessa), The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe (Young Anuncia), Moby Dick at A.R.T. (Stubb), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda), Prince of Egypt (Ensemble), RENT (Mimi), Back Home Again (Aggie), The Music Man (Zaneeta), and ASS (Ana). Television and film credits include Blue Bloods (CBS) and Imitation Girl (Ilium Pictures). Much love and gratitude to their husband and their teams at The Talent House and IKIGAI.

Donté Nadir Wilder - Swing Broadway debut! Credits include Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse (Swing, understudy Tom Collins), Joseph… at Alabama Shakespeare (Judah), A Grand Night for Singing at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (Man 1), and Something Rotten! at Cape Rep Theatre (Minstrel). Special thanks to X Casting NYC and to the spectacular cast and creatives. Shout out to his amazing parents for always loving and supporting him. IG: @dontewild www.dontewilder.com