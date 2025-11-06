Videos: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Tease New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs On NBC Special

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The NBC special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, included a number of surprises, including a special sneak peek at the two new songs written for the film! Check out your first previews of, "There's No Place Like Home," performed by Cynthia Erivo and, "The Girl In the Bubble," performed by Ariana Grande below!

The two new songs were penned by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night transformed the venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. The evening will also feature captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.