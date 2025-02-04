Videos: Adam Blackstone, Brandon Victor Dixon, & Alicia Keys Accept GRAMMYs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunday was music's biggest night and, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, Hell's Kitchen took home the GRAMMY award for Best Musical Theatre Album, beating out fellow nominees The Outsiders, The Notebook, Suffs, The Wiz, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Music director Adam Blackstone and show star Brandon Victor Dixon were on hand to accept the award during the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony. During his acceptance speech, Blackstone started out by thanking God, his parents, and his family for helping him achieve success with the award.

"I just want to say thank you to all the open minds and the DEI programs that allowed me, a little kid from church, to live out my dreams on Broadway!" he continued. Dixon took the microphone to encourage audience members to see the show on Broadway and concluded with a message of hope: "The darkness is loud, but the light is brighter. There's so much more light!" Watch the full acceptance speeches here.

During the main ceremony, Hell's Kitchen writer and Grammy-award-winning artist Alicia Keys accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. During her speech, she highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusivity: "This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," Keys said, before adding "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift" to thunderous applause from the audience. "The more voices, the more powerful the sound!" Watch her powerful speech below.

Following Sunday's matinee performance of Hell's Kitchen, the cast gathered to watch the awards ceremony together and, following the GRAMMY win, Maleah Joi Moon posted the joyous reaction from the company, which can be seen below.

The GRAMMY for Hell's Kitchen was awarded to Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Jou Moon as the Principal Vocalists, Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt as Producers and Alicia Keys as Composer & Lyricist.

The last ten recipients were Some Like It Hot, Into the Woods, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.