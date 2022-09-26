Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video/Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Lands In Las Vegas At Paris Hotel & Casino!

The musical features music from Jim Steinman and Meat Loafâ€™s best-selling albums of the same name.

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is gearing up to make its highly anticipated debut tomorrow evening and final preparations are underway ahead of welcoming its first audience. See photos and video from the production below!

After more than 175 hours of intense rehearsals, the show's Obie Award-winning director, Jay Scheib, among the steadfast cast, crew and live band are putting the final touches on the back-to-back hit numbers from Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's best-selling albums such as "Bat Out of Hell" which spent 83 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart and "Bat Out of Hell: Back to Hell" which spent 56 weeks on the Billboard chart peaking at No. 1. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at BatOutOfHellVegas.com.

The extraordinary catalogue, bringing 204 pages of music to life, features chart-smashing singles including "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" which became Meat Loaf's sole number one single on the Hot 100 chart earning him a GRAMMY Award for best rock vocal performance.

The innovative show team including Tony Award-winning sound designer Gareth Owen, GRAMMY Award-winning arranger and composer Steve Sidwell alongside Tony Award-winning video designer Finn Ross, UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Jon Bausor, WhatsOnStage Award-winning lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe and Vivian Ellis Award-winning musical supervisor Michael Reed worked tirelessly to deliver a pyrotechnic rock-n-roll musical never before seen on the Las Vegas Strip. The newly outfitted stage designed to display more than 112 set pieces is the perfect immersive backdrop to transport audiences into a post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love, rebellious youth and unexpected moments of humor as told by a 26-member ensemble of powerhouse vocals.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Madorma.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will perform Tuesday - Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com.

Photo Credit: BAT OUT OF HELL Las Vegas

