Video: Watch the Title Number from SMASH

As Smash heads into its final Broadway performances, watch the title number from the show here! The Tony-nominated musical comedy will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre.

What’s the show about? At the center of Smash is the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Tensions soar as two actresses compete for the starring role: Karen Cartwright, a fresh-faced dreamer, and Ivy Lynn, a seasoned Broadway veteran. Meanwhile, the creative team navigates its own struggles, from composer Tom Levitt’s perfectionism to book writer Julia Houston’s personal crises. The result is a musical journey that explores ambition, artistry, and the emotional highs and lows of showbiz.



Based on the Emmy-nominated NBC series that aired from 2012 to 2013, Smash builds on the show’s legacy. Created by Theresa Rebeck and produced by Steven Spielberg, the series became a fan favorite for its inside look at Broadway’s cutthroat world. The show’s original music, composed by Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot), earned acclaim for songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “The 20th Century Fox Mambo”—all of which are featured in the Broadway production, alongside brand-new numbers. If you loved the TV series, it's exactly what you want. And if you didn't... they changed everything.