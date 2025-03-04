Video: Watch the REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Perform Songs in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step inside rehearsals for Real Women Have Curves on Broadway, featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Justina Machado, Mason Reeves, and more! While preparing for their Broadway run, the cast gave a sneak peek at new songs from the musical, including "Make It Work," "Already Know You," and more! Watch videos of full performances from their rehearsal below.

The show features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will begin performances on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí; Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

"Make It Work"

Watch the cast of Real Women Have Curves on Broadway perform “Make It Work” before they begin previews on April 1! pic.twitter.com/kopsbqdElS — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) March 4, 2025

"Flying Away"

Watch Tatianna Córdoba perform “Flying Away” from ‘Real Women Have Curves’ on Broadway! pic.twitter.com/7fhrHu3krT — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) March 4, 2025

"Already Know You"

Watch Tatianna Córdoba, Mason Reeves, and the cast of ‘Real Women Have Curves the Musical’ perform “Already Know You” in rehearsal! pic.twitter.com/PCEPn34P14 — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) March 4, 2025

"Real Women Have Curves"

Watch the cast of “Real Women Have Curves” perform the title song from the new musical! pic.twitter.com/GKJ3C09FBl — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) March 4, 2025

About Real Women Have Curves