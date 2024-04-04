Video: Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff & Daniel Radcliffe Pick Their Favorite MERRILY Songs

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway discussed recording the New Broadway Cast Album at a special SiriusXM Town Hall moderated by Seth Rudetsky! The cast shared backstage moments, favorite onstage moments, and more! 

Lindsay Mendez shared, "I love doing 'Old Friends', I love doing 'Our Time'. 

Daniel Radcliffe shared his favorite moment, "Like It Was". He stated, "I love watching that scene, it's such a beautiful song. It's amazing for me to start my show by watching Lindsay do that, because it reminds me of what the whole show is about." 

About Merrily We Roll Along 

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

The production stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.




