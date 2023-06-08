Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK

"Wine & Peaches" is choreographed by 2023 Tony nominee Susan Stroman.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Need a tap number to get through the day? Below, check out Tony nominee Susan Stroman’s iconic, “Wine & Paches,” set on Tony nominee Beowulf Boritt’s construction girders in the clouds high above New York City from the nine-time Tony Award nominated new musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by 2023 Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by 2023 Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Susan Stroman.

Currently nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK’s composer John Kander has been awarded a 2023 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and a Lifetime achievement Award from the Chita Rivera Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is the recipient of 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography (Susan Stroman) and Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical (Beowulf Boritt), the Drama Desk Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Beowulf Boritt), and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars 2023 Tony Award nominee Colton Ryan as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse WebbJanet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis  as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri, and an acting company that includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.






