Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE

Parade played 21 previews and 166 regular performances on Broadway.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Parade
Click Here for More on Parade

Just yesterday, the two-time Tony-winning revival of Parade played its final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, following 21 previews and 166 regular performances.

Parade, which was last seen on Broadway in 1998, features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and was co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.' The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier', Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams, and Ryan Vona.

Watch below as Jason Robert Brown, Michael Arden, and Alfred Uhry give emotional closing night speeches following the final curtain call. 






RELATED STORIES

1
PARADE Plays Final Performance on Broadway Photo
PARADE Plays Final Performance on Broadway

The two-time Tony-winning revival of Parade closes at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, following 21 previews and 166 regular performances.

2
Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend Photo
Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend

Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.

3
PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month Photo
PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Parade composer Jason Robert Brown and stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to a White House event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month. Learn more about how to tune in here!

4
Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling Frighteningly Contemporary Photo
Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'

Ben Platt sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in Parade on Broadway. Platt, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the production, discussed how he loved the show for a long time and why he felt that he would be an 'authentic storyteller' for the piece as a Jewish person. Watch the video of the interview now!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 8/7: Press Secretary Visits FUNNY GIRL, PARADE Closes, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/7: Press Secretary Visits FUNNY GIRL, PARADE Closes, and More!
Photos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRLPhotos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRL
Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTokVideo: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
PARADE Plays Final Performance on BroadwayPARADE Plays Final Performance on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You