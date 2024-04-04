Video: Watch the Cast of STEREOPHONIC Perform 'Masquerade' in New Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After starting previews to an extraordinary standing ovation this week, the season’s most critically acclaimed new play, Stereophonic, has dropped a brand-new music video of the hit song in the show, “Masquerade”, written by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award®winner Will Butler.

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and features songs by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. The highly anticipated Broadway production is currently in performances at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St) for 14 weeks only, and will officially open on Friday, April 19.

The music video was creative directed by Cameron Sczempka (Polymoth Productions). Director of Photographer was Hil Steadman.

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Photo Credit: Kristin Gallegos