Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3

Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform "For Good" from the hit musical.

Fox (Elphaba) and Kurtz (Glinda) are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Broadway production. The show will celebrate the milestone during a special performance on Monday, October 30.

The duo appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning with the cast to perform "One Short Day." Watch the performance here.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. It has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

Watch the performance here:



