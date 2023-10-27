Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3

Alyssa Fox (Elphaba) and McKenzie Kurtz (Glinda) are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Broadway production.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform "For Good" from the hit musical.

Fox (Elphaba) and Kurtz (Glinda) are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Broadway production. The show will celebrate the milestone during a special performance on Monday, October 30.

The duo appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning with the cast to perform "One Short Day." Watch the performance here.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. It has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

Watch the performance here:







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch WICKED Perform One Short Day on GMA Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

2
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

3
VIDEO: Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform Popular for WICKED 20th Anniversary Photo
VIDEO: Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary

Watch four past and present Glindas sing 'Popular' for Wicked's 20th anniversary here!

4
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing Defying Gravity for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' for WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Watch four Elphabas sing 'Defying Gravity for Wicked's 20th anniversary!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Pink Green Tee Wicked Pink Green Tee
Wicked Green Glasses Wicked Green Glasses
Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You