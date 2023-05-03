Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy

The Phantom of the Opera will play at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, followed by the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan.

May. 03, 2023  

The Phantom is coming to Italy! The Phantom of the Opera, which just concluded its record-breaking run on Broadway, is getting ready to premiere in Italy. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will open this summer at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, followed by the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan. The production will be presented by Broadway Italia in its original language, English and directed by Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing, Phoenix Theatre/Dominion Theatre and Mary Poppins, Italy).

It will be led by Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom) and Amelia Milo (Christine), who were just joined by Bellone to give a special preview of the show in New York City. Watch as they perform "Music of the Night," "Think of Me," and ""The Point of No Return" below!

Since opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony and four Olivier awards. It is considered one of the most successful musicals of all time and holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and in 2004 was adapted into a film directed by Joel Schumacher.





BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadways Majestic Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre
As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years – the musical’s legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit!
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run and BroadwayWorld was there for the red carpet. Check out highlights from the red carpet and curtain call in this video!
Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on PHANTOM on CBS NEWS Photo
Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on PHANTOM on CBS NEWS
Following The Phantom of the Opera's final bow on Sunday, Raquel Suarez Groen, who played Carlotta since 2017, looked back on the show's history on CBS News. Groen also discussed her journey with the role, going from the opera world to Broadway, adjusting to life without the show, and more. Watch the full interview video now!
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage and behind the scenes here!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to ItalyVideo: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
May 3, 2023

The Phantom is coming to Italy! The Phantom of the Opera, which just concluded its record-breaking run on Broadway, is getting ready to premiere in Italy. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will open this summer at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, followed by the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan. In this video, Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom) and Amelia Milo (Christine), preview of the show in New York City.
Video: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Talk (Finally) Bringing THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Back to BroadwayVideo: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Talk (Finally) Bringing THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Back to Broadway
April 30, 2023

Last night, Broadway celebrated the final opening of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. In this video, watch as the company checks in with BroadwayWorld ahead of their first Broadway bows!
Video: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All AboutVideo: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About
April 28, 2023

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant (“Sex and the City,” People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!
Video: JoJo Takes the Stage as the New Leading Lady of MOULIN ROUGE!Video: JoJo Takes the Stage as the New Leading Lady of MOULIN ROUGE!
April 19, 2023

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. JoJo just met the press at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day in this video!
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTYExclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
April 12, 2023

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar are back at 54 Below for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You. In this video, they are giving BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek of the show. Watch One Second and a Million Miles.
share