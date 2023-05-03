Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy

The Phantom is coming to Italy! The Phantom of the Opera, which just concluded its record-breaking run on Broadway, is getting ready to premiere in Italy. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will open this summer at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, followed by the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan. The production will be presented by Broadway Italia in its original language, English and directed by Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing, Phoenix Theatre/Dominion Theatre and Mary Poppins, Italy).

It will be led by Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom) and Amelia Milo (Christine), who were just joined by Bellone to give a special preview of the show in New York City. Watch as they perform "Music of the Night," "Think of Me," and ""The Point of No Return" below!

Since opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony and four Olivier awards. It is considered one of the most successful musicals of all time and holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and in 2004 was adapted into a film directed by Joel Schumacher.