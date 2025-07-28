Video: Watch PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL's Final Curtain Call on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pirates! the Penzance Musical ended its limited run on Broadway yesterday. The revival played 21 previews and 109 regular performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch the cast, led by David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, and Jinkx Monsoon, take their final bows in the production below.

This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production had music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis.

The company also received two standing ovations following “With Cat-Like Tread."

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical also featured Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.