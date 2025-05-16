Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Perform 'I Am What I Am' at MISCAST25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater has released a video of Nicole Scherzinger performing "I Am What I Am" from La Cage Aux Folles from this year's Miscast. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Miscast25 also featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").

About Nicole Scherzinger

Scherzinger recently garnered rave reviews for her “career-defining” performance as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, earning her a Tony nomination. The rapturously received production was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning seven of them, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger. She also won the Best Musical Performance award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The production runs through July at the St. James Theater.

She is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. Scherzinger was formerly a member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, firmly cementing herself as a global pop icon.