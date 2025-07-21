Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger & Jamie Lloyd Speak at the Final SUNSET BLVD Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. played its final performance on Broadway yesterday. Its limited run at the St. James Theatre included 20 previews and 312 regular performances. Watch Nicole Scherzinger, Pierre Marais, Sydney Jones, Jordan Donica, and more take their final bows, followed by a curtain speech from director Jamie Lloyd!

Watch Sunset Boulevard's Final Curtain Call on Broadway

Watch Jamie Lloyd & Nicole Scherzinger Speak at the Final Performance of Sunset Boulevard

Just last month, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.

Sunset Blvd. is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas