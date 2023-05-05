Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban & More at the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham

Watch a Sweeney Todd/Hamilton mash-up!

The companies of Hamiltona and Sweeney Todd got together today for a special Ham4Ham collaboration!

BroadwayWorld was there, and you can watch the exciting event below!

The Ham4Ham featured the companies of Hamilton and Sweeney Todd, including Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes, Sweeney Todd's Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and more. The special Ham4Ham was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd was just nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Josh Groban, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Annaleigh Ashford, and Best Revival of a Musical.



RECOMMENDED FOR YOU