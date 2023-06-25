Video: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Broadway Backwards returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023

By: Jun. 25, 2023

Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway, returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023. During the event, Lea Salonga took to the stage to perform Ahrens and Flaherty's "Love Who You Love" from A Man of No Importance.

Watch the number below!

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returned for the third year to host the in-person event, with additional special guests including F. Murray AbrahamGeorge AbudPhilippe ArroyoCorbin BleuWayne BradyLen CariouBradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden EspinosaRobbie FairchildBarrett FoaAdrianna HicksRobyn HurderBeth LeavelEllyn Marie MarshBonnie MilliganJeigh MadjusChris McCarrellSamantha PaulyAnthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra SilberAli StrokerPaulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt.

This year's Broadway Backwards included performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

It was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley returned to direct. Bartley, Lauren GemelliRobyn HurderMimi QuillinAdam RobertsLuis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck were the show's choreographers. Music supervisors were Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Music directors were Nick Wilders and Nicholas Connors. Jeff Brancato served as production stage manager.



