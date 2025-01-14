News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch Krysta Rodriguez In a New SMASH Promo

SMASH will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Watch a first look at Krysta Rodriguez in Smash on Broadway! "Meet the book writer and lyricist of BOMBSHELL," the caption reads. "She’s… a little on edge!" Joining Rodriguez in the new musical will be Robyn HurderBrooks AshmanskasJohn BehlmannKristine NielsenCaroline BowmanJacqueline B. ArnoldBella CoppolaCasey Garvin, and more!

Rodriguez was also seen in the Smash television series, appearing in the second and final series as Ana Vargas. She plays Tracy in the Broadway production.

SMASH will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially open Thursday, April  10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. 

SMASH, inspired by the TV series, is a hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe  musical called Bombshell, with all the iconic songs, kick-ass choreography, and backstage pandemonium that make  Broadway the beloved institution it is today.

SMASH will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like  It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be  used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway's most  seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob  Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The  Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer  Hudson recently joined the producing team for SMASH. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite  NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical. 

The company will also include Wendi BergaminiSarah BowdenJacob Burns, Deanna CudjoeChelle DentonDaniel Gaymon,  Merritt David JanesMegan KaneDavid Paul Kidder, Ian LibertoLibby LloydMcGee MaddoxConnor McRoryJ Savage,  Jake Trammel and Katie Webber





